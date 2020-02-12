Worthington Industries Announces Consolidation of Oil and Gas Operations

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worthington Industries Inc. (NYSE: WOR) today announced a plan to consolidate its oil and gas equipment manufacturing operation in Wooster, Ohio into its existing facility in Bremen, Ohio. The consolidation will help utilize available capacity at Bremen which manufactures similar products. The closure of the Wooster operation is expected to be complete by May 31, 2020.



“We believe the consolidation of our manufacturing footprint in the East will enable us to better serve our customers and accelerate transformation efforts already under way to reduce costs and improve competitiveness,” said Jacob Garrett, general manager of the oil and gas business for Worthington Industries. “These decisions that impact the lives of our employees are never taken lightly.” Over half of Wooster’s 122 employees will have the opportunity to transfer to the Bremen facility. Outplacement services and other benefits will be provided to employees who will not continue with the Company.

The Bremen facility, which primarily serves customers in the Eastern U.S., recently added capabilities with the purchase of a paint and blast facility. The Company also operates a plant in Tulsa, Okla., serving oil and gas producers in the West. Worthington acquired the Wooster and Bremen operations when it purchased the Westerman Companies in September 2012.

