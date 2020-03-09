9 hours ago
Talos Energy To Postpone Analyst And Investor Event
WPX Stock Tanks After Completing $2.5 Billion Felix Energy Acquisition

 March 9, 2020 - 3:07 PM EDT
WPX Stock Tanks After Completing $2.5 Billion Felix Energy Acquisition

WPX stock is sinking today after US-based energy producer WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) announced that it completed its acquisition of Delaware Basin-based operator Felix Energy.

Felix Deal Completed Ahead of Schedule

The US$2.5 billion acquisition was first announced back in December and brings an additional 60,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) to WPX’s production capacity, which now totals more than 150,000 boepd across assets in the Delaware and Williston basins. The cash-and-stock takeover will see Felix Energy financial sponsor EnCap Investments receive around 153 million shares of WPX stock and a cash consideration of US$900 ...

