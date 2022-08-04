29 mins ago
U.S. rig count had a decrease of 3 this week, at 764
21 hours ago
EnerCom Denver – The Energy Investment Conference August 7-10, 2022 puts spotlight on oil and gas companies from US, Canada, South America and Africa
21 hours ago
Conoco sweetens shareholder returns by $5 billion as profit jumps
22 hours ago
SM Energy reports second quarter 2022 results; leverage ratio target achieved
22 hours ago
DNV, ExxonMobil partner to tackle billion-dollar microbial corrosion issue
23 hours ago
Exclusive: Saudi, UAE save oil firepower in case of winter supply crisis

WTI oil falls below $90 for first time since Ukraine invasion

in Closing Bell Story‎ / Commodity Pricing / Crude Oil News / Energy News   by

World Oil

(Bloomberg) — U.S. crude futures fell below $90 a barrel for the first time since February, the month Russia invaded Ukraine.

 

WTI oil falls below $90 for first time since Ukraine invasion- oil and gas 360

Source: Reuters

Futures dropped as much as 1% to $89.80 a barrel. Prices have given up all of their gains since the war began as higher interest rates and a looming global economic slowdown menace demand.

On the supply side, some of the extreme tightness seen in oil markets over recent months has also eased. Traders are paying smaller premiums for barrels for immediate delivery, and so far there’s been limited sign of a meaningful hit to Russia’s crude exports despite sanctions.

The slump in prices will continue to help alleviate the impact of higher fuel prices, which have fanned rampant inflation in the past few months.

On Wednesday, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies announced one of their smallest production hikes ever in a sign of the limited spare capacity available.

Tags: , , , , , ,
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.