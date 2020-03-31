Yardi Commended as EPA 2020 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year

SANTA BARBARA, California, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yardi® has once again been named ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's highest level of recognition. The award celebrates companies demonstrating superior leadership, innovation and commitment to environmental protection through energy efficiency and ENERGY STAR.

The award acknowledges Yardi's technology solutions and philanthropic efforts across a variety of real estate sectors including:

Helping more than 100 clients benchmark energy in over 2,300 buildings, leading to a nearly 110 percent increase from the previous year

Benchmarking water in over 2,000 buildings, a 300 percent increase from 2018

Highlighting the importance of ENERGY STAR scores to clients through education and visibility by building it into Yardi's energy management software dashboard

Publishing more than 20 articles on benefits of ENERGY STAR and resources for benchmarking energy performance and energy management

Earning ENERGY STAR certification for its corporate headquarters in Santa Barbara, Calif.

An EPA statement applauded Yardi and other ENERGY STAR award recipients for exemplary dedication to leadership in energy efficiency and the ENERGY STAR program.

"I salute the 2020 ENERGY STAR award winners. These leaders demonstrate how energy efficiency drives economic competitiveness in tandem with environmental protection," said Anne Idsal, EPA principal deputy assistant administrator for air and radiation.

"We are very proud of our clients' continued success in using ENERGY STAR resources to achieve their corporate and community sustainability goals. Once again, this award reflects our clients' achievements, and we look forward to helping them and the industry reap even more ENERGY STAR benefits going forward," said Anant Yardi, president and founder of Yardi.

For a complete list of 2020 winners and more information about ENERGY STAR's awards program, visit energystar.gov/awardwinners.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500 companies—rely on their partnership with EPA to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its thousands of partners helped American families and businesses save more than 4 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity and achieve over 3.5 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. In 2018 alone, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped Americans avoid nearly $35 billion in energy costs. More background information about ENERGY STAR can be found at: energystar.gov/about and energystar.gov/numbers.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

