Ziyen Energy CEO Interviews President of Old Texas Land and Energy Corporation about the ZiyenCoin acquisition of 2% Non-Operated Working Interest in the Priour Oil Prospect, Saxet Field, Texas

BOOM, IT’S ON THE BLOCKCHAIN PODCAST: Wayne ‘Ozzie’ Rea III, joins Alastair Caithness to discuss in detail about oil tokenization of the Priour Oil Prospect.



SAN DIEGO, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the latest installment of Ziyen Energy’s Podcast, BOOM! It’s on the Blockchain, Wayne ‘Ozzie’ Rea III, President of Old Texas Land and Energy Corporation discusses the difference between non-operated interest and operating interest as applied to oil assets.

Listen to the podcast – Also Featured in Apple and Google Podcast

Alastair Caithness, Ziyen Energy CEO, added:

“Our discussion gives investors insight into Ziyen Energy’s recent dealings with a historical company such as Old Texas Land and Energy. Ozzie discusses in detail about the Priour Prospect, Saxet Field, Texas and what specifically Ziyen Energy owns through our acquisition of 2% Non-Operated Working Interest for 2,900,000 ZiyenCoins. Ozzie provides years of insight and we are looking forward to working on more projects with Old Texas Land and Energy Corporation in the future.”

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE PRIOUR OIL PROJECT

Learn more about Ziyen Energy and ZiyenCoin by reading our 2019 Ziyen Inc. Corporate Overview.

If you would like a copy of ZiyenCoin’s Security Token Offering (STO), email [email protected] or visit www.ziyen.com for more information.

About Ziyen Energy:

Ziyen Energy. is a technology-driven energy company incorporated in the State of Wyoming, U.S.A. in April 2016. Originally formed as a software company providing information on the oil, gas, power and energy sectors, Ziyen specializes on business information, contracts, news and information by developing cutting edge procurement and supply chain software to provide clients with intelligence on industry specific government and private contracts. In addition, Ziyen Energy currently owns interests in oil assets based in Texas and the Illinois Basin, which covers Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky. The equity of Ziyen Energy has been tokenized and issued as ZiyenCoin which is offered for sale as a Security Token pursuant to SEC Rule 506(c) of Regulation D.

For more information visit www.ziyen.com

Forward Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release including, but not limited to, statements related to anticipated commencement of commercial production, targeted pricing, performance goals, and statements that otherwise relate to future periods are forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are described in more detail in reports filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements are made and based on information available to the company on the date of this press release. Ziyen Inc. assumes no obligation to update the information in this press release.

Contact:

Alastair Caithness

Media Relations

[email protected]