Cimarex Energy Co. Announces Format Change for 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

DENVER, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE: XEC) ("Cimarex" or the "Company") announced today that, due to the current situation regarding the public health impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and limitations within the State of Oklahoma on all non-essential gatherings of individuals, the Company has changed the format of its annual meeting of shareholders from a physical in-person meeting to a virtual webcast, and invites shareholders to participate remotely. The Company expects future annual meetings to be held in person or potentially as hybrid in-person and virtual meetings.

The special shareholders meeting will be held at 8:00 a.m. Mountain/9:00 a.m. Central time on May 6, 2020 via webcast.

Please see below for full details:

Cimarex Virtual Annual Shareholders Meeting

Date: May 6, 2020 Time: 8:00 a.m. Mountain/9:00 a.m. Central time Webcast Link: www.viewproxy.com/Cimarex/2020/vm/

Attending the Virtual Annual Meeting

Both shareholders of record and shareholders who hold their shares in "street name" will need to register to be able to attend the Annual Meeting via live audio webcast, submit their questions during the meeting and vote their shares electronically at the Annual Meeting by following the instructions below.

If you are a shareholder of record, you must:

First register at http://www.allianceproxy.com/Cimarex/2020 by 11:59 p.m. (EDT) on May 5, 2020 . You will need to enter your name, phone number, control number (included on your proxy card) and email address as part of the registration, following which, you will receive an email confirming your registration, as well as the password to attend the Annual Meeting.





on . You will need to enter your name, phone number, control number (included on your proxy card) and email address as part of the registration, following which, you will receive an email confirming your registration, as well as the password to attend the Annual Meeting. On the day of the Annual Meeting, if you have properly registered, you may enter the Annual Meeting by logging in using the password you received via email in your registration confirmation at http://www.viewproxy.com/Cimarex/2020/vm/ (you will need the control number included on your proxy card).





If you wish to vote your shares electronically at the Annual Meeting, you will need to visit http://www.AALvote.com/XEC during the Annual Meeting while the polls are open (you will need the control number included on your proxy card).

If your shares are held in a "street name," you must:

Obtain a legal proxy from your broker, bank or other nominee.

Register at http://www.allianceproxy.com/Cimarex/2020 by 11:59 p.m. (EDT) on May 5, 2020 .

You will need to enter your name, phone number and email address, and provide a copy of the legal proxy (which may be uploaded to the registration website or sent via [email protected] as part of the registration, following which, you will receive an email confirming your registration, your virtual control number, as well as the password to attend the Annual Meeting.

Please note, if you do not provide a copy of the legal proxy, you may still attend the Annual Meeting but you will be unable to vote your shares electronically at the Annual Meeting.

On the day of the Annual Meeting, if you have properly registered, you may enter the Annual Meeting by logging in using the password you received via email in your registration confirmation at http://www.viewproxy.com/Cimarex/2020/vm/ (you will need the virtual control number assigned to you in your registration confirmation email).





If you wish to vote your shares electronically at the Annual Meeting, you will need to visit http://www.aalvote.com/XEC during the Annual Meeting while the polls are open (you will need the virtual control number assigned to you in your registration confirmation email).

Technical Difficulties

We will have technicians ready to assist you with any technical difficulties you may have accessing the Annual Meeting live audio webcast. Please be sure to check in by 7:30 a.m. Mountain/8:30 a.m. Central time on May 6, 2020, the day of the Annual Meeting, so we may address any technical difficulties before the Annual Meeting live audio webcast begins. If you encounter any difficulties accessing the Annual Meeting live audio webcast during the check-in or meeting time, please email [email protected] or call 866-612-8937.

About Cimarex Energy

Denver-based Cimarex Energy Co. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with principal operations in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent areas of the U.S.

Forward-Looking Statements



This press release and the matters discussed in the question and answer period following the virtual Annual Meeting contain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding projected results and future events. These forward-looking statements are based on management's judgment as of the date of this press release and the virtual annual meeting and include certain risks and uncertainties. Please refer to the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, filed with the SEC, and other filings including our Current Reports on Form 8-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, for a description of certain risk factors that may affect these forward-looking statements.

Actual results may differ materially from company projections and other forward-looking statements and can be affected by a variety of factors outside the control of the company including among other things: oil, NGL and natural gas price levels and volatility; impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on employees, demand for oil and gas, and supply chains; higher than expected costs and expenses, including the availability and cost of services and materials; our ability to successfully integrate the March 2019 acquisition of Resolute Energy Corporation; compliance with environmental and other regulations; costs and availability of third party facilities for gathering, processing, refining and transportation; risks associated with operating in one major geographic area; environmental liabilities; the ability to receive drilling and other permits and rights-of-way in a timely manner; development drilling and testing results; declines in the values of our oil and gas properties resulting in impairments; the potential for production decline rates to be greater than expected; performance of acquired properties and newly drilled wells; regulatory approvals, including regulatory restrictions on federal lands; legislative or regulatory changes, including initiatives related to hydraulic fracturing, emissions and disposal of produced water; unexpected future capital expenditures; economic and competitive conditions; the availability and cost of capital; the ability to obtain industry partners to jointly explore certain prospects, and the willingness and ability of those partners to meet capital obligations when requested; changes in estimates of proved reserves; derivative and hedging activities; the success of the company's risk management activities; title to properties; litigation; the ability to complete property sales or other transactions; the effectiveness of controls over financial reporting; and other factors discussed in the company's reports filed with the SEC. Cimarex Energy Co. encourages readers to consider the risks and uncertainties associated with projections and other forward-looking statements. In addition, the company assumes no obligation to publicly revise or update any forward-looking statements based on future events or circumstances.

