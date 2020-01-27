Multipay Prospect For Sale

The following information is provided by Energy Advisors Group Inc. (EAG), formerly PLS Divestment Services. All inquiries on the following listings should be directed to EAG. EnerCom Inc. is not a brokerage firm and does not endorse or facilitate any transactions.
Deal Summary
DSD Energy Partners has engaged Energy Advisors Group to market prospective acreage located in Karnes & Webb Counties, TX. The two acreage positions are situated in aggressive development areas, home to many core Eagle Ford & Austin Chalk assets of top-tier operators such as: Marathon, EOG, Encana, ConocoPhillips, Lewis Energy, Escondido & Ensign.
— Motivated Seller —
Asset Summary:
— 2,618 Gross (1,457 Net) Acres of Primary Term Acreage in Karnes & Webb Counties, TX
— Various Depth Rights (Majority ALL DEPTHS. ALL RIGHTS)
— 2-Year Extension Options Available
— Nearby Facilities In Place to Support Development
AREA #1 – Karnes County:
— 2,117 Gross Acres (956 Net)
— ALL RIGHTS. ALL DEPTHS
— 13 Gross (5 Net) Horizontal Drilling Locations
— Up to 100% Operated WI (77.5% Lease NRI)
— Leased at 22.5% Royalty
— First Expiration in December 2020
— 2-Year Extension Option available on 1,234 Gross (631 Net) acres for $500-$1,000 per acre
AREA #2 – Webb County:
— 501 Gross/Net Acres Restricted to Deep Formations (Below the Olmos/Escondido)
— 3 Gross (2 Net) Horizontal Drilling Locations
— 100% Operated WI (75% Lease NRI)
— Leased at ~25% Royalty
— First Expiration in February 2021
— 2-Year Extension Option available on 286 acres for $750-$1,000 per acre
This Seller also has additional noncore acreage for sale listed with Energy Advisors Group in the Permian.
Asset Highlights:
- KARNES & WEBB CO., TX ACREAGE
- 2,618-Gross Acres. 1,457-Net
- EAGLE FORD & PEARSALL SHALE
- MAJORITY ALL DEPTHS. ALL RIGHTS
- 2-Year Extension Options Available
- Permitting Activity Approaching Position
- Up to 100% OPERATED WI & 77.5% NRI
- 16 Gross Horizontal Locations (7 Net)
- First Expiration In December 2020
