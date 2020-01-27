Multipay Prospect For Sale

in Acquisitions and Divestitures (A&D) / Closing Bell Story / O&G New Listings Alert / Oil and Gas A&D Listings   by

The following information is provided by Energy Advisors Group Inc. (EAG), formerly PLS Divestment Services. All inquiries on the following listings should be directed to EAG. EnerCom Inc. is not a brokerage firm and does not endorse or facilitate any transactions.

Deal Summary

DSD Energy Partners has engaged Energy Advisors Group to market prospective acreage located in Karnes & Webb Counties, TX. The two acreage positions are situated in aggressive development areas, home to many core Eagle Ford & Austin Chalk assets of top-tier operators such as: Marathon, EOG, Encana, ConocoPhillips, Lewis Energy, Escondido & Ensign.

— Motivated Seller —

Asset Summary:
— 2,618 Gross (1,457 Net) Acres of Primary Term Acreage in Karnes & Webb Counties, TX
— Various Depth Rights (Majority ALL DEPTHS. ALL RIGHTS)
— 2-Year Extension Options Available
— Nearby Facilities In Place to Support Development

AREA #1 – Karnes County:
— 2,117 Gross Acres (956 Net)
— ALL RIGHTS. ALL DEPTHS
— 13 Gross (5 Net) Horizontal Drilling Locations
— Up to 100% Operated WI (77.5% Lease NRI)
— Leased at 22.5% Royalty
— First Expiration in December 2020
— 2-Year Extension Option available on 1,234 Gross (631 Net) acres for $500-$1,000 per acre

AREA #2 – Webb County:
— 501 Gross/Net Acres Restricted to Deep Formations (Below the Olmos/Escondido)
— 3 Gross (2 Net) Horizontal Drilling Locations
— 100% Operated WI (75% Lease NRI)
— Leased at ~25% Royalty
— First Expiration in February 2021
— 2-Year Extension Option available on 286 acres for $750-$1,000 per acre

This Seller also has additional noncore acreage for sale listed with Energy Advisors Group in the Permian.

Related: DSD Permian Prospect For Sale

Asset Highlights:

  • KARNES & WEBB CO., TX ACREAGE
  • 2,618-Gross Acres. 1,457-Net
  • EAGLE FORD & PEARSALL SHALE
  • MAJORITY ALL DEPTHS. ALL RIGHTS
  • 2-Year Extension Options Available
  • Permitting Activity Approaching Position
  • Up to 100% OPERATED WI & 77.5% NRI
  • 16 Gross Horizontal Locations (7 Net)
  • First Expiration In December 2020

 

Multipay Prospect For Sale - Energy Advisors Group

 

Click here to view the online data room or visit www.energyadvisors.com/deals to view our other 30+ assignments.

For more information, contact Carrie Calahan, Associate with EAG, at [email protected], Office 713-600-0123

Legal Notice