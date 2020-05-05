Oil jumps 18% in fifth day of gains on demand recovery and production cuts

CNBC

Oil prices surged on Tuesday as optimism around ongoing production cuts and a recovery in demand with the reopening of economies around the world pushed prices higher.

West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark, jumped 18.2%, or $3.72, to trade at $24.11 per barrel. The contract gained 3.08% on Monday — closing above $20 for the first time since mid-April — and is on pace for its fifth-straight day of gains for the first time since February. International benchmark Brent crude traded 11.5% higher at $30.33 per barrel, and is also pacing for its fifth-consecutive positive session.

“One thing is clear, the demand bottom is behind us, and this is manifesting in oil prices which are on the rise,” said Per Magnus Nysveen, Rystad Energy’s head of analysis. The “key reason behind the price strengthening is regional traffic data, which indicate the demand bottom is behind us,” he added.

President Donald Trump weighed in on the jump in prices, writing “Oil prices moving up nicely as demand begins again!” in a tweet on Tuesday morning.

Oil demand has fallen off a cliff as the coronavirus pandemic spread around the globe, forcing billions of people to remain inside and bringing air travel to a near standstill. By some estimates as much as a third of worldwide demand was erased in April.