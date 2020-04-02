31 mins ago
Replay: Weekly Energy Tracker Call (3/31/20)
13 hours ago
OGE Energy Corp. supports Enable’s actions to strengthen balance sheet and improve liquidity
13 hours ago
Enable Midstream Announces Distribution, Capital and Cost Reductions
2 days ago
Helmerich &; Payne, Inc. Provides Capital Allocation Update and Announces Fiscal Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call and Webcast
2 days ago
ProPetro Reports Preliminary Unaudited Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2019 Results and Provides Other Updates
2 days ago
Select Energy Services Provides Operational Updates And Strategic Actions In Response To Current Market Conditions

Replay: Weekly Energy Tracker Call (3/31/20)

in Closing Bell Story‎ / Energy News / Industry Insights / Industry Insights & Opinions   by

Oil and Gas 360

Replay: Weekly Energy Tracker Call (3/31/20)

Haynes and Boone, AEGIS and EnerCom welcome you to a weekly series of webex meetings to discuss business and legal issues erupting in the oil and gas world, including bankruptcy and restructuring.

On this week’s call the team covered:

  • Pricing Outlooks
  • Storage Capacities
  • Price Changes and Impact on Credit
  • Borrowing Base Redeterminations
  • Force Majeure Impacts
  • P&A Liability Considerations in Bankruptcy Situations

The calls are held every Tuesday at 9am CT, through May 12, 2020 (and may be extended). Please reach out to Haynes and Boone, AEGIS or EnerCom to get an outlook calendar appointment with the live webex information.

Replay: Weekly Energy Tracker Call (3/31/20)- oil and gas 360

Source: Haynes & Boone

Tags: , , , ,
Legal Notice