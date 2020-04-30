Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 70 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of April 24, 2020
The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 70 Bcf as of April 24, 2020.
Working gas in storage was 2,210 Bcf as of Friday, April 24, 2020, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 70 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 783 Bcf higher than last year at this time and 360 Bcf above the five-year average of 1,850 Bcf.
At 2,210 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.
|Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
|Historical Comparisons
|Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)
|Year ago
(04/24/19)
|5-year average
(2015-19)
|Region
|04/24/20
|04/17/20
|net change
|implied flow
|Bcf
|% change
|Bcf
|% change
|East
|405
|400
|5
|5
|271
|49.4
|306
|32.4
|Midwest
|506
|493
|13
|13
|283
|78.8
|373
|35.7
|Mountain
|103
|96
|7
|7
|74
|39.2
|117
|-12.0
|Pacific
|218
|210
|8
|8
|148
|47.3
|224
|-2.7
|South Central
|979
|941
|38
|38
|652
|50.2
|830
|18.0
|Salt
|314
|301
|13
|13
|218
|44.0
|259
|21.2
|Nonsalt
|664
|640
|24
|24
|434
|53.0
|571
|16.3
|Total
|2,210
|2,140
|70
|70
|1,427
|54.9
|1,850
|19.5
|Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.
All regions experienced a net decrease this week.
Stocks in every region except the Mountain and Pacific regions, are above the five-year average. The Mountain region is the farthest below the five-year average, at 12.0% below the average.