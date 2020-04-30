5 hours ago
Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 70 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of April 24, 2020

The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 70 Bcf as of April 24, 2020.

Working gas in storage was 2,210 Bcf as of Friday, April 24, 2020, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 70 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 783 Bcf higher than last year at this time and 360 Bcf above the five-year average of 1,850 Bcf.

At 2,210 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.

Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 70 Bcf- oil and gas 360

 

 

Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
Historical Comparisons
Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)		 Year ago
(04/24/19)		 5-year average
(2015-19)
Region 04/24/20 04/17/20 net change implied flow Bcf % change Bcf % change
East 405 400 5 5 271 49.4 306 32.4
Midwest 506 493 13 13 283 78.8 373 35.7
Mountain 103 96 7 7 74 39.2 117 -12.0
Pacific 218 210 8 8 148 47.3 224 -2.7
South Central 979 941 38 38 652 50.2 830 18.0
   Salt 314 301 13 13 218 44.0 259 21.2
   Nonsalt 664 640 24 24 434 53.0 571 16.3
Total 2,210 2,140 70 70 1,427 54.9 1,850 19.5
Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.

All regions experienced a net decrease this week.

Stocks in every region except the Mountain and Pacific regions, are above the five-year average.  The Mountain region is the farthest below the five-year average, at 12.0% below the average.

 

 

