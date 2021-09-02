4 mins ago
Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 20 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of August 27, 2021

The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 20 Bcf as of August 27, 2021.

Working gas in storage was 2,871 Bcf as of Friday, August 27, 2021, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 20 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 579 Bcf less than last year at this time and 222 Bcf below the five-year average of 3,093 Bcf.

At 2,871 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.

 

 

Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
Historical Comparisons
Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)		 Year ago
(08/27/20)		 5-year average
(2016-20)
Region 08/27/21 08/20/21 net change implied flow Bcf % change Bcf % change
East 678 661 17 17 787 -13.9 738 -8.1
Midwest 812 790 22 22 921 -11.8 834 -2.6
Mountain 190 188 2 2 212 -10.4 195 -2.6
Pacific 243 241 2 2 304 -20.1 287 -15.3
South Central 948 970 -22 -22 1,225 -22.6 1,039 -8.8
   Salt 214 229 -15 -15 331 -35.3 253 -15.4
   Nonsalt 734 742 -8 -8 894 -17.9 786 -6.6
Total 2,871 2,851 20 20   3,450 -16.8 3,093 -7.2
Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.

All regions, except for the South Central, South Central Salt and South Central Nonsalt, experienced a net increase this week.

No region is above the five-year average.

 

 

