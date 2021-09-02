Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 20 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of August 27, 2021
The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 20 Bcf as of August 27, 2021.
Working gas in storage was 2,871 Bcf as of Friday, August 27, 2021, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 20 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 579 Bcf less than last year at this time and 222 Bcf below the five-year average of 3,093 Bcf.
At 2,871 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.
|Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
|Historical Comparisons
|Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)
|Year ago
(08/27/20)
|5-year average
(2016-20)
|Region
|08/27/21
|08/20/21
|net change
|implied flow
|Bcf
|% change
|Bcf
|% change
|East
|678
|661
|17
|17
|787
|-13.9
|738
|-8.1
|Midwest
|812
|790
|22
|22
|921
|-11.8
|834
|-2.6
|Mountain
|190
|188
|2
|2
|212
|-10.4
|195
|-2.6
|Pacific
|243
|241
|2
|2
|304
|-20.1
|287
|-15.3
|South Central
|948
|970
|-22
|-22
|1,225
|-22.6
|1,039
|-8.8
|Salt
|214
|229
|-15
|-15
|331
|-35.3
|253
|-15.4
|Nonsalt
|734
|742
|-8
|-8
|894
|-17.9
|786
|-6.6
|Total
|2,871
|2,851
|20
|20
|3,450
|-16.8
|3,093
|-7.2
|Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.
All regions, except for the South Central, South Central Salt and South Central Nonsalt, experienced a net increase this week.
No region is above the five-year average.