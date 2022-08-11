Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 44 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of August 5, 2022

The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 44 Bcf as of August 5, 2022.

Working gas in storage was 2,501 Bcf as of Friday, August 5, 2022, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 44 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 268 Bcf less than last year at this time and 338 Bcf below the five-year average of 2,839 Bcf.

At 2,501 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.

Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states Historical Comparisons Stocks

billion cubic feet (Bcf) Year ago

(8/05/21) 5-year average

(2017-21) Region 8/05/22 7/29/22 net change implied flow Bcf % change Bcf % change East 564 549 15 15 625 -9.8 647 -12.8 Midwest 663 643 20 20 738 -10.2 732 -9.4 Mountain 148 147 1 1 185 -20.0 181 -18.2 Pacific 252 253 -1 -1 241 4.6 272 -7.4 South Central 874 865 9 9 979 -10.7 1,007 -13.2 Salt 193 195 -2 -2 247 -21.9 259 -25.5 Nonsalt 681 671 10 10 731 -6.8 749 -9.1 Total 2,501 2,457 44 44 2,769 -9.7

2,839 -11.9 Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.

All regions except for the Pacific, and South Central Salt regions, which had no change, experienced an increase this week.

All regions are below the five-year average.