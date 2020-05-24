Victerra Energy, LLC et al

Permian Basin/Wolfcamp Shale Opportunity
10 Well Package (Operations) and 3-SWD Wells plus Leasehold Acreage (7,651.62 Net Acres)
Reeves County, Texas
Opportunity Highlights:
- 100.00% to 62.50% WI / 75.21% to 73.01% NRI in 13 Wells
- 6-Month Average Net Production: 8,270 MCFPD and 364 BOPD
- 12-Month Average Net Cash Flow: $276,894/Month
- Contiguous, Delineated Acreage
- Acreage is 100% Contiguous and largely setup for Long Laterals – Optimal Economics
- Obligations to HBP Position are Highly Manageable
- Identified Opportunities to add Scale via Offset Acreage Leasing and Acquisitions
- Recently Completed Wolfcamp B Well (Allman 24 1H)
- IP30 of 2,072 BOE/D; IP90 of 1,932 BOE/D
- Recent Offset Well Activity & Development
- Excellent WCA & WCB Production Results
- Victerra Core Area PDP Wells:
- 3 Lower A Wells Avg. IP30 of 1,090 BOE/D
- 3 Upper B Wells Avg. IP30 of 1,580 BOE/D
- Nearby Delineation and Pad Development
- Positive Admiral Permian Wells in Adjacent Acreage
- 5 Rigs Working in Close Proximity
This is an auction property. Auction ends June 10, 2020 at 4:00 pm CST. For complete due diligence information, please visit http://www.energynet.com or email Lindsay Ballard, Vice President of Business Development, at [email protected].