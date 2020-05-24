Victerra Energy, LLC et al

Permian Basin/Wolfcamp Shale Opportunity

10 Well Package (Operations) and 3-SWD Wells plus Leasehold Acreage (7,651.62 Net Acres)

Reeves County, Texas

Opportunity Highlights :

100.00% to 62.50% WI / 75.21% to 73.01% NRI in 13 Wells

6-Month Average Net Production: 8,270 MCFPD and 364 BOPD

12-Month Average Net Cash Flow: $276,894/Month

Contiguous, Delineated Acreage Acreage is 100% Contiguous and largely setup for Long Laterals – Optimal Economics Obligations to HBP Position are Highly Manageable Identified Opportunities to add Scale via Offset Acreage Leasing and Acquisitions

Recently Completed Wolfcamp B Well (Allman 24 1H) IP30 of 2,072 BOE/D; IP90 of 1,932 BOE/D

Recent Offset Well Activity & Development Excellent WCA & WCB Production Results Victerra Core Area PDP Wells: 3 Lower A Wells Avg. IP30 of 1,090 BOE/D 3 Upper B Wells Avg. IP30 of 1,580 BOE/D

Nearby Delineation and Pad Development

Positive Admiral Permian Wells in Adjacent Acreage

5 Rigs Working in Close Proximity

This is an auction property. Auction ends June 10, 2020 at 4:00 pm CST. For complete due diligence information, please visit http://www.energynet.com or email Lindsay Ballard, Vice President of Business Development, at [email protected].