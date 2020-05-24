5 hours ago
Coronavirus Threatens to Hobble the U.S. Shale-Oil Boom for Years
6 hours ago
Merit Management Partners IV, L.P., et al
6 hours ago
Victerra Energy, LLC et al
8 hours ago
Carbon capture and the Allam Cycle: The future of electricity or a carbon pipe(line) dream? -Can this be the missing bridge?
1 day ago
EnerVest Energy Institutional Co-Investment XII-1A, L.P.
2 days ago
Unit Corporation Voluntarily Files Chapter 11 Cases to Restructure Balance Sheet

Victerra Energy, LLC et al

Permian Basin/Wolfcamp Shale Opportunity

10 Well Package (Operations) and 3-SWD Wells plus Leasehold Acreage (7,651.62 Net Acres)

Reeves County, Texas

Opportunity Highlights:

  • 100.00% to 62.50% WI / 75.21% to 73.01% NRI in 13 Wells
  • 6-Month Average Net Production: 8,270 MCFPD and 364 BOPD
  • 12-Month Average Net Cash Flow: $276,894/Month
  • Contiguous, Delineated Acreage
    • Acreage is 100% Contiguous and largely setup for Long Laterals – Optimal Economics
    • Obligations to HBP Position are Highly Manageable
    • Identified Opportunities to add Scale via Offset Acreage Leasing and Acquisitions
  • Recently Completed Wolfcamp B Well (Allman 24 1H)
    • IP30 of 2,072 BOE/D; IP90 of 1,932 BOE/D
  • Recent Offset Well Activity & Development
    • Excellent WCA & WCB Production Results
    • Victerra Core Area PDP Wells:
      • 3 Lower A Wells Avg. IP30 of 1,090 BOE/D
      • 3 Upper B Wells Avg. IP30 of 1,580 BOE/D
  • Nearby Delineation and Pad Development
  • Positive Admiral Permian Wells in Adjacent Acreage
  • 5 Rigs Working in Close Proximity

 

 

This is an auction property. Auction ends June 10, 2020 at 4:00 pm CST. For complete due diligence information, please visit http://www.energynet.com or email Lindsay Ballard, Vice President of Business Development, at [email protected].

