Dewey, Ellis, Roger Mills and Woodward Counties, Oklahoma

EnergyNet has been retained by Merit Management Partners IV, L.P., et al to offer for sale their 190 Well Package (Operations, Non-Operated WI & ORRI) plus Development Potential on HBP Leasehold Acreage and Minerals located in Dewey, Ellis, Roger Mills and Woodward Counties, Oklahoma.

Opportunity Highlights :

Operated Working Interest in 68 Wells: 100.00% to 21.259164% WI / 81.25% to 16.572769% NRI (BPO) 57 Producing Wells | 11 Non-Producing Wells

100% Owned and Operated Grand Gathering System: 34 Active Wells on System | Averages ~1,800 MCFD

Non-Operated Working Interest in 106 Wells: 57.142857% to 0.15625% WI / 46.42857% to 0.126953% NRI 4 Wells APO Only 74 Producing Wells | 31 Non-Producing Wells | 1 Temporarily Abandoned Well Select Operators: Crawley Petroleum Corporation EOG Resources Inc. Mewbourne Oil Company

Overriding Royalty Interest in 16 Producing Wells: 4.01875% to 0.071237% ORRI Select Operators: EOG Resources Inc. FourPoint Energy LLC Templar Operating LLC

Additional Royalty Interest in 3 Recently Completed Hz Wells: RI Unknown as the Horizontal Allocation Has Not Been Made Between the Sections | Seller Estimates a RI of 1% to 1.5% Seller Elected a RI under Option 7.2 of Pooling Order 76623 w/ its 160 net acres in the Spoonbill 20X17-17-23 HA, Spoonbill 20X17-17-23 HB, and Spoonbill 20X17-17-23 HC Wells Operator: FourPoint Energy

12-Month Average Net Income: $108,463/Month

6-Month Average 8/8ths Production: 9,259 MCFPD and 562 BOPD

HBP Leasehold Acreage: Tonkawa – 4,536.69 Net Acres Cottage Grove – 3,797.36 Net Acres Cleveland – 3,225.81 Net Acres Cleveland Base to Atoka Base – 4,224.93 Net Acres Morrow – 5,566.29 Net Acres

242.00 Net Mineral Acres

This is an auction property. Auction ends June 10, 2020 at 1:40 pm CST. For complete due diligence information, please visit http://www.energynet.com or email Michael Baker, Vice President of Business Development, at [email protected].