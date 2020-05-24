Dewey, Ellis, Roger Mills and Woodward Counties, Oklahoma
EnergyNet has been retained by Merit Management Partners IV, L.P., et al to offer for sale their 190 Well Package (Operations, Non-Operated WI & ORRI) plus Development Potential on HBP Leasehold Acreage and Minerals located in Dewey, Ellis, Roger Mills and Woodward Counties, Oklahoma.
Opportunity Highlights:
- Operated Working Interest in 68 Wells:
- 100.00% to 21.259164% WI / 81.25% to 16.572769% NRI (BPO)
- 57 Producing Wells | 11 Non-Producing Wells
- 100% Owned and Operated Grand Gathering System:
- 34 Active Wells on System | Averages ~1,800 MCFD
- Non-Operated Working Interest in 106 Wells:
- 57.142857% to 0.15625% WI / 46.42857% to 0.126953% NRI
- 4 Wells APO Only
- 74 Producing Wells | 31 Non-Producing Wells | 1 Temporarily Abandoned Well
- Select Operators:
- Crawley Petroleum Corporation
- EOG Resources Inc.
- Mewbourne Oil Company
- Overriding Royalty Interest in 16 Producing Wells:
- 4.01875% to 0.071237% ORRI
- Select Operators:
- EOG Resources Inc.
- FourPoint Energy LLC
- Templar Operating LLC
- Additional Royalty Interest in 3 Recently Completed Hz Wells:
- RI Unknown as the Horizontal Allocation Has Not Been Made Between the Sections | Seller Estimates a RI of 1% to 1.5%
- Seller Elected a RI under Option 7.2 of Pooling Order 76623 w/ its 160 net acres in the Spoonbill 20X17-17-23 HA, Spoonbill 20X17-17-23 HB, and Spoonbill 20X17-17-23 HC Wells
- Operator: FourPoint Energy
- 12-Month Average Net Income: $108,463/Month
- 6-Month Average 8/8ths Production: 9,259 MCFPD and 562 BOPD
- HBP Leasehold Acreage:
- Tonkawa – 4,536.69 Net Acres
- Cottage Grove – 3,797.36 Net Acres
- Cleveland – 3,225.81 Net Acres
- Cleveland Base to Atoka Base – 4,224.93 Net Acres
- Morrow – 5,566.29 Net Acres
- 242.00 Net Mineral Acres
This is an auction property. Auction ends June 10, 2020 at 1:40 pm CST. For complete due diligence information, please visit http://www.energynet.com or email Michael Baker, Vice President of Business Development, at [email protected].