2 hours ago
Coronavirus Threatens to Hobble the U.S. Shale-Oil Boom for Years
3 hours ago
Merit Management Partners IV, L.P., et al
4 hours ago
Victerra Energy, LLC et al
5 hours ago
Carbon capture and the Allam Cycle: The future of electricity or a carbon pipe(line) dream? -Can this be the missing bridge?
1 day ago
EnerVest Energy Institutional Co-Investment XII-1A, L.P.
2 days ago
Unit Corporation Voluntarily Files Chapter 11 Cases to Restructure Balance Sheet

Dewey, Ellis, Roger Mills and Woodward Counties, Oklahoma

EnergyNet has been retained by Merit Management Partners IV, L.P., et al to offer for sale their 190 Well Package (Operations, Non-Operated WI & ORRI) plus Development Potential on HBP Leasehold Acreage and Minerals located in Dewey, Ellis, Roger Mills and Woodward Counties, Oklahoma.

Opportunity Highlights:

  • Operated Working Interest in 68 Wells:
    • 100.00% to 21.259164% WI / 81.25% to 16.572769% NRI (BPO)
    • 57 Producing Wells | 11 Non-Producing Wells
  • 100% Owned and Operated Grand Gathering System:
    • 34 Active Wells on System | Averages ~1,800 MCFD
  • Non-Operated Working Interest in 106 Wells:
    • 57.142857% to 0.15625% WI / 46.42857% to 0.126953% NRI
    • 4 Wells APO Only
    • 74 Producing Wells | 31 Non-Producing Wells | 1 Temporarily Abandoned Well
    • Select Operators:
      • Crawley Petroleum Corporation
      • EOG Resources Inc.
      • Mewbourne Oil Company
  • Overriding Royalty Interest in 16 Producing Wells:
    • 4.01875% to 0.071237% ORRI
    • Select Operators:
      • EOG Resources Inc.
      • FourPoint Energy LLC
      • Templar Operating LLC
  • Additional Royalty Interest in 3 Recently Completed Hz Wells:
    • RI Unknown as the Horizontal Allocation Has Not Been Made Between the Sections | Seller Estimates a RI of 1% to 1.5%
    • Seller Elected a RI under Option 7.2 of Pooling Order 76623 w/ its 160 net acres in the Spoonbill 20X17-17-23 HA, Spoonbill 20X17-17-23 HB, and Spoonbill 20X17-17-23 HC Wells
    • Operator: FourPoint Energy
  • 12-Month Average Net Income: $108,463/Month
  • 6-Month Average 8/8ths Production: 9,259 MCFPD and 562 BOPD
  • HBP Leasehold Acreage:
    • Tonkawa – 4,536.69 Net Acres
    • Cottage Grove – 3,797.36 Net Acres
    • Cleveland – 3,225.81 Net Acres
    • Cleveland Base to Atoka Base – 4,224.93 Net Acres
    • Morrow – 5,566.29 Net Acres
  • 242.00 Net Mineral Acres

 

 

This is an auction property. Auction ends June 10, 2020 at 1:40 pm CST. For complete due diligence information, please visit http://www.energynet.com or email Michael Baker, Vice President of Business Development, at [email protected].

