Denton, Henderson, Hood, Johnson, Montague, Parker, Tarrant and Wise Counties, Texas

EnergyNet has been retained by EnerVest Energy Institutional Co-Investment XII-1A, L.P. to offer for sale their 593 Well Package (Non-Operated WI, ORRI and RI) plus ~1,800.00 Net Leasehold Acres located in Denton, Henderson, Hood, Johnson, Montague, Parker, Tarrant and Wise Counties, Texas.

Opportunity Highlights :

Non-Operated Working Interest in 514 Wells: 12.947% to 0.26712% WI / 10.980382% to 0.206902% NRI (APO) 415 Producing Wells | 95 Non-Producing Wells | 4 P&A’d Wells 83 APO Only (Currently in BPO Status) An Additional ORRI in 43 Wells An Additional RI in 15 Wells An Additional Unleased Mineral Interest in 15 Wells Select Operators: Bedrock Production LLC Devon Energy Production Co LP EOG Resources Inc.

Overriding Royalty Interest in 79 Wells: 0.478787% to 0.002056% ORRI 56 Producing Wells | 23 Non-Producing Wells Select Operators: Blackbeard Operating, LLC Eagleridge Operating, LLC XTO Energy Inc.

6-Month Average 8/8ths Production: 98,098 MCFPD and 172 BOPD

9-Month Average Net Cash Flow: $81,091/Month

~1,800 Net Leasehold Acres

This is an auction property. Auction ends June 10, 2020 at 1:45 pm CST. For complete due diligence information, please visit http://www.energynet.com or email Heidi Baker, Manager of Business Development, at [email protected]