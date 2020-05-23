45 seconds ago
EnerVest Energy Institutional Co-Investment XII-1A, L.P.
13 hours ago
Unit Corporation Voluntarily Files Chapter 11 Cases to Restructure Balance Sheet
18 hours ago
360 Energy Expert Network Preview: NSAI
18 hours ago
360 Digital Closing Bell 5-22-2020
20 hours ago
Schlumberger Announces Second-Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call
1 day ago
Post-Crisis Recovery: Oil Supply and Demand is Moving Back Towards Equilibrium with China Leading the Way

in Acquisitions and Divestitures (A&D) / Oil and Gas A&D Listings / Press Releases   by

Denton, Henderson, Hood, Johnson, Montague, Parker, Tarrant and Wise Counties, Texas

EnergyNet has been retained by EnerVest Energy Institutional Co-Investment XII-1A, L.P. to offer for sale their 593 Well Package (Non-Operated WI, ORRI and RI) plus ~1,800.00 Net Leasehold Acres located in Denton, Henderson, Hood, Johnson, Montague, Parker, Tarrant and Wise Counties, Texas.

Opportunity Highlights:

  • Non-Operated Working Interest in 514 Wells:
    • 12.947% to 0.26712% WI / 10.980382% to 0.206902% NRI (APO)
    • 415 Producing Wells | 95 Non-Producing Wells | 4 P&A’d Wells
    • 83 APO Only (Currently in BPO Status)
    • An Additional ORRI in 43 Wells
    • An Additional RI in 15 Wells
    • An Additional Unleased Mineral Interest in 15 Wells
    • Select Operators:
  • Overriding Royalty Interest in 79 Wells:
    • 0.478787% to 0.002056% ORRI
    • 56 Producing Wells | 23 Non-Producing Wells
    • Select Operators:
      • Blackbeard Operating, LLC
      • Eagleridge Operating, LLC
      • XTO Energy Inc.
  • 6-Month Average 8/8ths Production: 98,098 MCFPD and 172 BOPD
  • 9-Month Average Net Cash Flow: $81,091/Month
  • ~1,800 Net Leasehold Acres

 

 

EnergyNet has been retained by EnerVest Energy Institutional Co-Investment XII-1A, L.P. to offer for sale their 593 Well Package

This is an auction property. Auction ends June 10, 2020 at 1:45 pm CST. For complete due diligence information, please visit http://www.energynet.com or email Heidi Baker, Manager of Business Development, at [email protected]

Victerra Energy, LLC et al

in Acquisitions and Divestitures (A&D) / Oil and Gas A&D Listings / Press Releases   by

Permian Basin/Wolfcamp Shale Opportunity

10 Well Package (Operations) and 3-SWD Wells plus Leasehold Acreage (7,651.62 Net Acres)

Reeves County, Texas

Opportunity Highlights:

  • 100.00% to 62.50% WI / 75.21% to 73.01% NRI in 13 Wells
  • 6-Month Average Net Production: 8,270 MCFPD and 364 BOPD
  • 12-Month Average Net Cash Flow: $276,894/Month
  • Contiguous, Delineated Acreage
    • Acreage is 100% Contiguous and largely setup for Long Laterals – Optimal Economics
    • Obligations to HBP Position are Highly Manageable
    • Identified Opportunities to add Scale via Offset Acreage Leasing and Acquisitions
  • Recently Completed Wolfcamp B Well (Allman 24 1H)
    • IP30 of 2,072 BOE/D; IP90 of 1,932 BOE/D
  • Recent Offset Well Activity & Development
    • Excellent WCA & WCB Production Results
    • Victerra Core Area PDP Wells:
      • 3 Lower A Wells Avg. IP30 of 1,090 BOE/D
      • 3 Upper B Wells Avg. IP30 of 1,580 BOE/D
  • Nearby Delineation and Pad Development
  • Positive Admiral Permian Wells in Adjacent Acreage
  • 5 Rigs Working in Close Proximity

 

This is an auction property. Auction ends June 10, 2020 at 4:00 pm CST. For complete due diligence information, please visit http://www.energynet.com or email Lindsay Ballard, Vice President of Business Development, at [email protected].

