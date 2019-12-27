Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories decrease by 161 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of December 20, 2019
The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing another build of 161 Bcf as of December 20, 2019.
Working gas in storage was 3,250 Bcf as of Friday, December 20, 2019, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net decrease of 161 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 518 Bcf higher than last year at this time and 69Bcf above the five-year average of 3,319 Bcf.
At 3,250 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.
|Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
|Historical Comparisons
|Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)
|Year ago
(12/20/18)
|5-year average
(2014-18)
|Region
|12/20/19
|12/13/19
|net change
|implied flow
|Bcf
|% change
|Bcf
|% change
|East
|796
|838
|-42
|-42
|678
|17.4
|782
|1.8
|Midwest
|923
|973
|-50
|-50
|821
|12.4
|938
|-1.6
|Mountain
|177
|186
|-9
|-9
|150
|18.0
|186
|-4.8
|Pacific
|260
|273
|-13
|-13
|224
|16.1
|295
|-11.9
|South Central
|1,094
|1,142
|-48
|-48
|858
|27.5
|1,118
|-2.1
|Salt
|309
|319
|-10
|-10
|272
|13.6
|329
|-6.1
|Nonsalt
|786
|823
|-37
|-37
|586
|34.1
|789
|-0.4
|Total
|3,250
|3,411
|-161
|-161
|2,732
|19.0
|3,319
|-2.1
|Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.
All regions experienced a net increase this week.
Stocks in every region except the East, are below the five-year average. The Pacific region is the farthest below the five-year average, at 11.9% below the average.