Caddo Minerals Inc.
Burleson County, Texas
EnergyNet has been retained by Caddo Minerals Inc. to offer for sale their 8 Well Package (Producing MI/RI) located in Burleson County, Texas.
Opportunity Highlights:
- Royalty Interest (Producing Minerals) in 8 Producing Wells:
- 0.50562% to 0.0059765% RI
- Current Average 8/8ths Production: 3,688 BOPD and 1,071 MCFPD
- March 2020 Net Income: $30,523
- Operator: Chesapeake Operating LLC
This is an auction property. Auction ends May 21, 2020 at 1:55 pm CST. For complete due diligence information, please visit http://www.energynet.com or email Heidi Epstein, Manager of Business Development, at [email protected]