360 Digital Closing Bell 5-1-2020
The 360 Digital Closing Bell Look Back – 5-1-2020

Caddo Minerals Inc.

Burleson County, Texas

EnergyNet has been retained by Caddo Minerals Inc. to offer for sale their 8 Well Package (Producing MI/RI) located in Burleson County, Texas.

Opportunity Highlights:

  • Royalty Interest (Producing Minerals) in 8 Producing Wells:
    • 0.50562% to 0.0059765% RI
  • Current Average 8/8ths Production: 3,688 BOPD and 1,071 MCFPD
  • March 2020 Net Income: $30,523
  • Operator: Chesapeake Operating LLC

 

This is an auction property. Auction ends May 21, 2020 at 1:55 pm CST. For complete due diligence information, please visit http://www.energynet.com or email Heidi Epstein, Manager of Business Development, at [email protected]

