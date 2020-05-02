Caddo Minerals Inc.

Burleson County, Texas

EnergyNet has been retained by Caddo Minerals Inc. to offer for sale their 8 Well Package (Producing MI/RI) located in Burleson County, Texas.

Opportunity Highlights :

Royalty Interest (Producing Minerals) in 8 Producing Wells: 0.50562% to 0.0059765% RI

Current Average 8/8ths Production: 3,688 BOPD and 1,071 MCFPD

March 2020 Net Income: $30,523

Operator: Chesapeake Operating LLC

This is an auction property. Auction ends May 21, 2020 at 1:55 pm CST. For complete due diligence information, please visit http://www.energynet.com or email Heidi Epstein, Manager of Business Development, at [email protected]