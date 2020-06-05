Chevron U.S.A. Inc. and Union Oil Company of California has retained EnergyNet Indigo as exclusive transaction and technical advisor for an acquisition opportunity located in Van Zandt County, Texas

|Chevron U.S.A. Inc. and Union Oil Company of California has retained EnergyNet Indigo as exclusive transaction and technical advisor to facilitate the sale of its Operations, Non-Operated WI, HBP Leasehold & Mineral Fee Van Field Opportunity Asset Acquisition Opportunity located in Van Zandt County, Texas.
|Access the full opportunity information here
Click here to view Executive Teaser
Van Field Opportunity
Operations, Non-Operated WI, HBP Leasehold & Mineral Fee
Van Zandt County, Texas
Chevron U.S.A. Inc. and Union Oil Company of California
|Operations in Van Field:
Non-Operated Working Interest in Van West Field:
Operator Bond Required
Sealed Bids Due: 7/30/2020 at 4:00 PM CST
For Additional Information, Please Contact:
Cody Felton
Vice President
Business Development
Gulf Coast/Eastern States
Direct: (281) 221-3042
Denna Arias
Vice President
Corporate Development
Direct: (281) 949-8463