2 mins ago
Chevron U.S.A. Inc. and Union Oil Company of California has retained EnergyNet Indigo as exclusive transaction and technical advisor for an acquisition opportunity located in Van Zandt County, Texas
4 hours ago
Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP Completes Strategic Recapitalization, Changes in Governance, Redetermination of Its Borrowing Base, and Selection of New Operator
4 hours ago
Premier Oil renegotiates deal to buy BP North Sea assets
5 hours ago
360 Energy Expert Network Preview: A Stranded Nation – by Heidi McKillop
6 hours ago
Lower crude oil prices will mean less exploration and development
10 hours ago
Borr Drilling Limited – Completing Financial Restructuring and Conditions for Equity Offering

Chevron U.S.A. Inc. and Union Oil Company of California has retained EnergyNet Indigo as exclusive transaction and technical advisor for an acquisition opportunity located in Van Zandt County, Texas

in Acquisitions and Divestitures (A&D) / Feature Stories / O&G New Listings Alert / Oil and Gas A&D Listings / Press Releases   by

 

Chevron U.S.A. Inc. and Union Oil Company of California has retained EnergyNet Indigo as exclusive transaction and technical advisor to facilitate the sale of its Operations, Non-Operated WI, HBP Leasehold & Mineral Fee Van Field Opportunity Asset Acquisition Opportunity located in Van Zandt County, Texas.

EnergyNet’s Indigo is a technology-enabled platform tailor-made for upstream energy companies’ higher valued assets. The Indigo A&D platform offers a complete range of asset divestiture capabilities and strategic advisory services. Our A&D professionals’ deep industry relationships and unparalleled market intelligence, combined with our in-house engineering, geology, and commercial expertise have resulted in the successful execution of billions of dollars of U.S. oil and gas asset transactions over the last 20 years. The Indigo A&D platform is an extension of that work. We appreciate that every client mandate requires a hands-on, customized approach and that is exactly what we provide.
Access the full opportunity information here

Click here to view Executive Teaser

Van Field Opportunity

Operations, Non-Operated WI, HBP Leasehold & Mineral Fee

Van Zandt County, Texas

Chevron U.S.A. Inc. and Union Oil Company of California

 
Operations in Van Field:

  • Gross Working Interest ~90% / Net Revenue Interest ~79%
  • 110 Producing Wells | 7 Water Injection Wells | 142 Shut-In Wells | 289 Abandoned Wells
  • Producing from Austin Chalk, Rodessa, and Woodbine Formations

Non-Operated Working Interest in Van West Field:

  • Average WI 30.10% / Average NRI 21.84%
  • 3 Producing wells | 4 Shut-In Wells | 9 Abandoned Wells
  • Producing from Buda Georgetown, Paluxy, and Rodessa Formations
  • 6-Month Average 8/8ths Production: 902 BOPD and 538 MCFPD
  • 12-Month Average Net Income: $263,158/Month
  • 7,437.74 Gross Acres / 6,565.96 Net Acres:
    • 5,834.46 Net HBP Leasehold Acres
    • 731.50 Net Mineral Fee Acres

Operator Bond Required

Sealed Bids Due: 7/30/2020 at 4:00 PM CST

Mineral Fee Van Field Opportunity Asset Acquisition Opportunity located in Van Zandt -oilandgas360

 

EN Indigo -oilandgas360This is a Sealed Bid property listed with EnergyNet Indigo. Sealed Bids Due: 7/30/2020 at 4:00 PM CST

For Additional Information, Please Contact:

Cody Felton

Vice President

Business Development

Gulf Coast/Eastern States
Direct: (281) 221-3042

[email protected]

Denna Arias

Vice President

Corporate Development

Direct: (281) 949-8463

[email protected]

Tags:
Legal Notice