EnergyNet has been retained by Caddo Minerals Inc. to offer for sale their Eagle Ford Shale Opportunity 6 Well Package

Caddo Minerals Inc.
Eagle Ford Shale Opportunity
6 Well Package (Producing MI/RI – 163.94 NRA)
Dimmit County, Texas
Opportunity Highlights:
- 163.94 Producing Net Royalty Acres:
- 3.585363% to 1.4381% RI in 6 Producing Eagle Ford Hz Wells
- Current Average 8/8ths Production: 2,374 BOPD and 5,712 MCFPD
- 4-Month Average Net Income: $76,894/Month
- Operator: Chesapeake Operating, LLC
This is an auction property. Auction ends May 19, 2020 at 4:00 pm CST. For complete due diligence information, please visit http://www.energynet.com or email Heidi Epstein, Manager of Business Development, at [email protected]