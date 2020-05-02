EnergyNet has been retained by Caddo Minerals Inc. to offer for sale their Eagle Ford Shale Opportunity 6 Well Package

Caddo Minerals Inc.

Eagle Ford Shale Opportunity

6 Well Package (Producing MI/RI – 163.94 NRA)

Dimmit County, Texas

Opportunity Highlights :

163.94 Producing Net Royalty Acres: 3.585363% to 1.4381% RI in 6 Producing Eagle Ford Hz Wells

Current Average 8/8ths Production: 2,374 BOPD and 5,712 MCFPD

4-Month Average Net Income: $76,894/Month

Operator: Chesapeake Operating, LLC

This is an auction property. Auction ends May 19, 2020 at 4:00 pm CST. For complete due diligence information, please visit http://www.energynet.com or email Heidi Epstein, Manager of Business Development, at [email protected]