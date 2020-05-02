7 mins ago
EnergyNet has been retained by Caddo Minerals Inc. to offer for sale their 8 Well Package (Producing MI/RI) located in Burleson County, Texas
14 mins ago
EnergyNet has been retained by Caddo Minerals Inc. to offer for sale their Eagle Ford Shale Opportunity 6 Well Package
6 hours ago
360 Digital Closing Bell 5-1-2020
7 hours ago
EnergyNet has been retained by Caddo Minerals Inc. to offer for sale their 2 Well Package
7 hours ago
EnergyNet has been retained by Caddo Minerals Inc. to offer for sale their 8 Well Package
14 hours ago
The 360 Digital Closing Bell Look Back – 5-1-2020

EnergyNet has been retained by Caddo Minerals Inc. to offer for sale their Eagle Ford Shale Opportunity 6 Well Package

in Acquisitions and Divestitures (A&D) / Feature Stories / O&G New Listings Alert / Oil and Gas A&D Listings / Press Releases   by

Caddo Minerals Inc.

Eagle Ford Shale Opportunity

6 Well Package (Producing MI/RI – 163.94 NRA)

Dimmit County, Texas

Opportunity Highlights:

  • 163.94 Producing Net Royalty Acres:
    • 3.585363% to 1.4381% RI in 6 Producing Eagle Ford Hz Wells
  • Current Average 8/8ths Production: 2,374 BOPD and 5,712 MCFPD
  • 4-Month Average Net Income: $76,894/Month
  • Operator: Chesapeake Operating, LLC

 

 

Eagle Ford Shale Opportunity 6 Well Package -oilandgas360

 

 

This is an auction property. Auction ends May 19, 2020 at 4:00 pm CST. For complete due diligence information, please visit http://www.energynet.com or email Heidi Epstein, Manager of Business Development, at [email protected]

Tags:
Legal Notice