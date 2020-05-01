EnergyNet has been retained by Caddo Minerals Inc. Permian Basin Opportunity 5 Well Package (Producing MI/RI) plus 3 DUC Wells

Caddo Minerals Inc.

Permian Basin Opportunity

5 Well Package (Producing MI/RI) plus 3 DUC Wells

Martin County, Texas

Opportunity Highlights :

Royalty Interest (Producing Minerals) in 5 Producing Wells: 1.610631% to 1.384507% RI 3 Drilled Uncompleted Wells

Current Average 8/8ths Production: 3,098 BOPD and 2,474 MCFPD

5-Month Average Net Income: $85,165/Month

Operator: Parsley Energy Operations, LLC

This is an auction property. Auction ends May 19, 2020 at 4:00 pm CST. For complete due diligence information, please visit http://www.energynet.com or email Heidi Epstein, Manager of Business Development, at [email protected]