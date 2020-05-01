53 mins ago
EnergyNet has been retained by Caddo Minerals Inc. to offer for sale their 2 Well Package
1 hour ago
EnergyNet has been retained by Caddo Minerals Inc. to offer for sale their 8 Well Package
8 hours ago
The 360 Digital Closing Bell Look Back – 5-1-2020
21 hours ago
Range Announces First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
1 day ago
360 Digital Closing Bell 4-30-2020
1 day ago
Parsley Energy Partners with RigUp to Roll Out Comprehensive COVID-19 Mitigation Program

EnergyNet has been retained by Caddo Minerals Inc. Permian Basin Opportunity 5 Well Package (Producing MI/RI) plus 3 DUC Wells

in Acquisitions and Divestitures (A&D) / Feature Stories / O&G New Listings Alert / Oil and Gas A&D Listings / Press Releases   by

Caddo Minerals Inc.

Permian Basin Opportunity

5 Well Package (Producing MI/RI) plus 3 DUC Wells

Martin County, Texas

 Opportunity Highlights:

  • Royalty Interest (Producing Minerals) in 5 Producing Wells:
    • 1.610631% to 1.384507% RI
    • 3 Drilled Uncompleted Wells
  • Current Average 8/8ths Production: 3,098 BOPD and 2,474 MCFPD
  • 5-Month Average Net Income: $85,165/Month
  • Operator: Parsley Energy Operations, LLC

EnergyNet has been retained by Caddo Minerals Inc. Permian Basin Opportunity 5 Well Package- oilandgas360

 

 

 

This is an auction property. Auction ends May 19, 2020 at 4:00 pm CST. For complete due diligence information, please visit http://www.energynet.com or email Heidi Epstein, Manager of Business Development, at [email protected]

Tags:
Legal Notice