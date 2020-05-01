EnergyNet has been retained by Caddo Minerals Inc. Permian Basin Opportunity 5 Well Package (Producing MI/RI) plus 3 DUC Wells

Caddo Minerals Inc.
Permian Basin Opportunity
5 Well Package (Producing MI/RI) plus 3 DUC Wells
Martin County, Texas
Opportunity Highlights:
- Royalty Interest (Producing Minerals) in 5 Producing Wells:
- 1.610631% to 1.384507% RI
- 3 Drilled Uncompleted Wells
- Current Average 8/8ths Production: 3,098 BOPD and 2,474 MCFPD
- 5-Month Average Net Income: $85,165/Month
- Operator: Parsley Energy Operations, LLC
This is an auction property. Auction ends May 19, 2020 at 4:00 pm CST. For complete due diligence information, please visit http://www.energynet.com or email Heidi Epstein, Manager of Business Development, at [email protected]