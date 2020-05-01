Caddo Minerals Inc.

Williams County, North Dakota

EnergyNet has been retained by Caddo Minerals Inc. to offer for sale their 2 Well Package (Producing MI/RI – 44.00 NRA) located in Williams County, North Dakota.

Opportunity Highlights :

44.00 Producing Net Royalty Acres: 0.4287% RI in the Jefferson 31-30 #1TFH and #2H Hz Wells

6-Month Average 8/8ths Production: 261 BOPD and 724 MCFPD

15-Month Average Net Income: $4,032/Month

Operator: Kraken Operating, LLC

This is an auction property. Auction ends May 19, 2020 at 2:50 pm CST. For complete due diligence information, please visit http://www.energynet.com or email Heidi Epstein, Manager of Business Development, at [email protected]