50 mins ago
1 hour ago
EnergyNet has been retained by Caddo Minerals Inc. to offer for sale their 8 Well Package
8 hours ago
The 360 Digital Closing Bell Look Back – 5-1-2020
21 hours ago
Range Announces First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
1 day ago
360 Digital Closing Bell 4-30-2020
1 day ago
Parsley Energy Partners with RigUp to Roll Out Comprehensive COVID-19 Mitigation Program

Caddo Minerals Inc.

Williams County, North Dakota

EnergyNet has been retained by Caddo Minerals Inc. to offer for sale their 2 Well Package (Producing MI/RI – 44.00 NRA) located in Williams County, North Dakota.

Opportunity Highlights:

  • 44.00 Producing Net Royalty Acres:
    • 0.4287% RI in the Jefferson 31-30 #1TFH and #2H Hz Wells
  • 6-Month Average 8/8ths Production: 261 BOPD and 724 MCFPD
  • 15-Month Average Net Income: $4,032/Month
  • Operator: Kraken Operating, LLC

This is an auction property. Auction ends May 19, 2020 at 2:50 pm CST. For complete due diligence information, please visit http://www.energynet.com or email Heidi Epstein, Manager of Business Development, at [email protected]

