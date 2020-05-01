Caddo Minerals Inc.
Williams County, North Dakota
EnergyNet has been retained by Caddo Minerals Inc. to offer for sale their 2 Well Package (Producing MI/RI – 44.00 NRA) located in Williams County, North Dakota.
Opportunity Highlights:
- 44.00 Producing Net Royalty Acres:
- 0.4287% RI in the Jefferson 31-30 #1TFH and #2H Hz Wells
- 6-Month Average 8/8ths Production: 261 BOPD and 724 MCFPD
- 15-Month Average Net Income: $4,032/Month
- Operator: Kraken Operating, LLC
This is an auction property. Auction ends May 19, 2020 at 2:50 pm CST. For complete due diligence information, please visit http://www.energynet.com or email Heidi Epstein, Manager of Business Development, at [email protected]