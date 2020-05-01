50 mins ago
1 hour ago
8 hours ago
The 360 Digital Closing Bell Look Back – 5-1-2020
21 hours ago
Range Announces First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
1 day ago
360 Digital Closing Bell 4-30-2020
1 day ago
Parsley Energy Partners with RigUp to Roll Out Comprehensive COVID-19 Mitigation Program

EnergyNet has been retained by Caddo Minerals Inc. to offer for sale their 8 Well Package

Caddo Minerals Inc.

Burleson County, Texas

EnergyNet has been retained by Caddo Minerals Inc. to offer for sale their 8 Well Package (Producing MI/RI) located in Burleson County, Texas.

 Opportunity Highlights:

  • Royalty Interest (Producing Minerals) in 8 Producing Wells:
    • 0.50562% to 0.0059765% RI
  • Current Average 8/8ths Production: 3,688 BOPD and 1,071 MCFPD
  • March 2020 Net Income: $30,523
  • Operator: Chesapeake Operating LLC

EnergyNet has been retained by Grizzly Energy, LLC to offer for sale their 20 Well Package

This is an auction property. Auction ends May 19, 2020 at 2:30 pm CST. For complete due diligence information, please visit http://www.energynet.com or email Heidi Epstein, Manager of Business Development, at [email protected]

 

